Sunil Grover lands lead role for Vishal Bharadwaj's next

Comedy in television saw a crisis with the personal spat between comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. The breakdown between the two however has presented a better opportunity for Sunil Grover. The actor is now reported to have landed a lead role with director Vishal Bharadwaj. The news was confirmed by the director himself during an interview.

“I am very happy to have Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz as the two unconventional male leads of my film. Sunil plays a crucial and major part and I was surprised to know what a big star he is,” he told Ahmedabad Mirror. The actor is reported to have landed the role for comedy film, Chhuriyaan.

The movie will see two male leads with the second lead of the film confirmed to be Vijay Raaz. They will be joined by Sanya Malhotra of Dangal fame and Radhika Madan. This will be Grover’s second Bollywood break after Gabbar Is Back but this is the first time he has landed a major role.

“The film is divided into two parts — the girls before their marriage and how their lives change after they tie the knot. Usually, actors give directors a commitment, but when push comes to shove they get cold feet. But that doesn’t happen with newcomers who are ready for anything. I am looking forward to directing Sanya and Radhika because I can mould them according to my will, change their look and create something fresh,” the director add.

Grover rose to fame with his drag act in Comedy Nights with Kapil. He later went on to star in his own show called Mad In India in 2014 but it failed to last long on-air. His second stint with Kapil on The Kapil Sharma Show ended abruptly due to alleged abuse by Sharma. However, for Grover, his career finally seems to have turned for the better.