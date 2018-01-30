Sunny Deols tarikh-par-tarikh in the Economic survey is Bollywoods dose before the budget

Bollywood rules every sector of India, including the Budget it seems. Aside from the pink cover of the Economic survey tabled in the parliament on Monday, 29th January it had another surprise, the use of Bollywood literature in its content. The writer of the report seems to have a soft corner for the film industry as two iconic dialogues where featured in the report.

The report used Sunny Deol’s iconic dialogue ‘tarikh-par-tarikh’ from film Damini to highlight the lag between government and the judiciary when it comes to resolving dispute resolution leading to discouraged investors.

"The now iconic scream of 'tarikh-par-tarikh, tarikh-par-tarikh' by Sunny Deol was Bollywood's counterpart to Shakespeare: two different expressional forms - the one loud and melodramatic, the other brooding and self-reflective but both nevertheless united in forcefully articulating the frustrations of delayed and-hence-denied justice," read the report.

Aside this, well know song from Manoj Kumar starrer - Upkaar - 'Mere desh ki dharti sona ugle ugle heerey moti' was also used in the climate change and agriculture chapter of the survey. The dialogue translating to My country's soil where crops grow like gold, diamonds, and pearls was contrast to the reality of the agriculture sector of India.

Not just Bollywood but Shakespeare too configured in the form of a quote from Hamlet, “For who would bear the Whips and Scorns of time, The Oppressor's wrong...the Law's delay" in the an epigraph to the chapter on 'Ease of Doing Business' Next Frontier: Timely Justice'

Literal references seemed abound in the report with Tulsidas's Ram Charit Maanas -- "Kaa barakhaa, jab krishi sukhaanee (What's the use of that untimely rain when the crop has dried up)" highlighting the effect of climate change in the agricultural sector.These references seemed to serve as a padding for the blow that the economic survey revealed.