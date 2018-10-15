Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber bring in daughter’s 3rd birthday in a special way

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are currently in Mexico on a family holiday. Sunny and Daniel adopted a baby girl in July 2017 and named her Nisha. Today, Nisha turned 3 and the family is out celebrating the special day.

Sunny took to Instagram to share a picture with her daughter with an adorable message.

The happy mommy, Sunny, couldn’t control her excitement on her daughter’s birthday and in another post shared yet another adorable photo with the caption “This smile pretty much sums it all up! Happy Birthday baby girl! I’m so proud of you!”

And this doesn’t stop here! Papa Daniel also took to Instagram and wished Nisha.

Sunny and Daniel had adopted Nisha from Latur, Maharashtra in July 2017 and earlier this year, the family of three expanded to five after the couple adopted twin boys and made them part of the family.

On the work front, Sunny is busy juggling between her reality show Splitsvilla and her biopic Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone which is currently running into its second season.