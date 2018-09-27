Sunny Leone gets nod for Bengaluru performance, but on one condition

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and controversies go hand-in-hand. The actress who is all set to give her first live performance at a concert in Bengaluru later in the year has a group of pro-Kannada activists protesting against the event. Reportedly, Kannada activists announced a massive protest across the state demanding a total ban on Sunny Leone in the state. But it seems like their willing to soften their stand on the star. They will now allow Sunny to perform in the city but on one condition.

Praveen Shetty of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike spelled out the condition by the group, "We are not opposed to Sunny Leone performing in the city. She is free to come to the city and perform but we are insisting that in November, Kannada should be promoted. All theatres should have Kannada films, all pubs should have Kannada songs and the event she is performing in should also have Kannada music."

Last year in 2017, pro-Kannada and other fringe groups in Karnataka opposed Sunny Leone’s New Year night performance in Bengaluru and accused her of being a potential threat to Kannada culture. The protest was backed by the government with the then Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy even directing the police department to stop Sunny from performing. The controversy forced Sunny to back off, leading to the cancellation of the entire show.