Sunny Leone set to join Madame Tussauds museum in wax

Sunny Leone may be a relatively new entrant in Bollywood but that is not stopping her from rubbing shoulders with other timeless stars like Madhubala. While she may not do that in real life, she is at least getting to do that in her wax form. The actress is all set to enter Madame Tussauds hall of fame in New Delhi.

You may not have got to meet her in real life, but you sure can meet her in an inanimate form at the wax museum launched last year. Leone will be the 52nd figure to join statues of Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and others. She will be a part of the Indian section but the environment in which her figurine will be placed, is yet to be named.

Click here to see the other stars in the famous museum.

“I am thrilled and grateful to Madame Tussauds for creating my figure. Having my own wax figure is completely overwhelming. This is the first time I have undergone a sitting and I must thank the entire team for making it a unique and memorable experience. I am equally excited to see ’me’ at the attraction and can’t wait for the fans reaction it will be finally displayed later this year. Madame Tussauds is a ‘one-of-a-kind’ attraction and I am so thrilled to be chosen for this incredible honour,” said Leone in a press release by Madame Tussauds.

Sculptors had flown in from London to take over 200 samples of Leone to make an exact figurine of her. The Delhi museum marks the 23rd edition of the famous franchise after London, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Berlin.