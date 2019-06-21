Abhishek Singh June 21 2019, 7.58 pm June 21 2019, 7.58 pm

One of the most awaited films of the year, Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead will be releasing soon. Post-Kaabil which released in 2017, fans have been missing the 45-year-old actor on the silver screen and in a never seen avatar, the actor will be seen playing a mathematician. The film’s trailer was well received by fans and people were amazed to see Hrithik essay a north Indian’s character on the silver screen. Recently, the makers released the first song of the film titled Paisa and it has taken the internet by storm. Actor Karishma Sharma, who features in the song, shared some bits about her experience, exclusively with in.com.

“This will be the first time when I will be seeing myself on the silver screen and it is an amazing feeling and I am excited about it. I got this song because of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. We shot this dance number last year in July and I am looking forward to its release. Honestly speaking I was very much intimidated with Hrithik’s presence and knowing that he is the Greek God of dance. He is the best dancer we have ever seen but he was very supportive. That’s the thing about big stars, they make you feel easy and that’s what Hrithik did. He calmed me down and eased the tension away. Though I was a bit lost initially and gave a few retakes but later it went all smoothly. If you see the song, you will not see me dancing, in fact, I am enjoying myself. It was a pleasure working with both Hrithik Roshan and Pankaj Tripathi in the song,”

As the film’s trailer was out, netizens took to social media and trolled Hrithik for his Bihari accent. Commenting on the online trolls, Karishma stated that she doesn’t pay heed to it. “Honestly speaking, I don’t really pay attention to such online trolls. Someone sitting at their home will pass comment on my hard work, I don’t really give much heed to it. I wish them a good night’s sleep and peace. Hrithik has really worked hard on the film and believes me it is one of his best work till date,”

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas 🎄🌸💥 A post shared by Karishma Lala Sharma (@karishmasharma22) on Dec 25, 2018 at 5:19am PST

Super 30 is a special film for 25-year old Karishma Sharma as it highlights the story of her hometown. “I connect more with the film because I grew up in Patna. When we were shooting the song, Hrithik too was shocked to know that I was a local like all others. That is why I want the world to see the film because the place is full of talented people and I have seen people struggle a lot and make it big here. Anand Kumar, on whose life the film is based is an inspiring story which the world should hear as with his Super 30 he is shaping and giving the world new champions.”