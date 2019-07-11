Abhishek Singh July 11 2019, 3.38 pm July 11 2019, 3.38 pm

Finally, after much delay, actor Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is set to release. Hrithik who has been missing from the silver screen for more than a year now will be taking over the box office this week with director Vikas Bahl's film. A lot of controversies revolved around this film as the director got embroiled in a MeToo allegation. And the numerous delays of the film. Now, everything is on track, and all Hrithik fans are looking forward to it as it after almost 2 years that he will be seen on screen.

With just a day into the film’s release, we got in touch with the trade pundits who seem positive about the film. “I saw the film on Tuesday and I personally loved it especially the first half. It is an emotional film and it shows how a talented and brilliant person like Anand Kumar had to struggle to make his mark, it is brilliantly made. I can say it is Hrithik’s best performance as an actor till date. The buzz around the film is quite good as fans have been waiting for long to see Hrithik back on the screen. I also interacted with a few distributors and they too are excited about the film because it is one of the biggest films of the year. Currently, the theaters are showing Kabir Singh which is in its last leg so I feel in India the film will get around 2700 to 2800 screens and the first day business can be around Rs 20 crore or more.”

Mohan believes that controversies won’t affect the film. “Hrithik is a superstar and such controversies don’t affect his movies. He has gone beyond all this and audiences are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. During #MeToo movement, the film got dragged into the controversy but now leaving the past behind it is up for the release,”

Trade analyst Girish Johar too is very optimistic about Super 30 and stated that the film will excel at the box office despite numerous setbacks in past. “The undercurrent around Super 30 is quite strong. The buzz around the film might not look strong but in reality, it is. I feel the film will have a massive release around the country and should be getting more than 2500 screens and as we speak the numbers should go up. The first-day collection totally depends on the number of screens allotted to the film so going by the current numbers I feel it should do anything between Rs 15-18 crore. But the numbers can change drastically with word of mouth.”