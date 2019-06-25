Abhishek Singh June 25 2019, 5.23 pm June 25 2019, 5.23 pm

Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. But luck doesn’t seem to work in his favour. He did not have any release post Kaabil that released in 2017. Plus, his ugly spat with his Krrish 3 co-star Kangana Ranaut during the release of his film Mohenjo Daro back in 2016 got him into a huge controversy. It’s been more than two and a half years that the Greek God has been missing from the silver screen. Finally, when we thought all is well with Hrithik and we will see him in Super 30, his sister Sunaina Roshan has opened a can of worms showcasing the Roshan family in poor light. This makes us wonder if we will see Hrithik Roshan even promote his film Super 30 before it hits the screen.

The shooting of the film began in full swing and it was slated to release in 2018 but due to multiple reasons, the film’s release got pushed to 2019. Director Vikas Bahl’s name getting dragged in the #MeToo controversy was one of the major reasons why the film got pushed. Finally, overcoming all the hurdles, Super 30 is set for July 12 release and we thought that we will finally see Hrithik promoting the film. But the latest controversy around his sister Sunania Roshan has put the actor in a fix and according to the latest developments, Hrithik won’t be promoting his film, just to avoid questions revolving around the controversy. On the other hand, we saw Anand Kumar, a Bihar based mathematician on whose life the film is based was seen interacting with media and sharing his experience.

According to sources close to the film, the actor wanted to go all out with the film’s promotion but the sudden turn of events forced him to change his mind. Just days before the film’s release, Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan publically accused the family of ill-treating her and forcing her to stay away from her alleged boyfriend. Adding to Hrithik’s problem, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has echoed with Sunaina and said that Sunaina is in constant touch with Kangana over phone and had even asked for help. Ever since the news broke, all attempts to reach out to the Roshans have gone in vain.

We contacted the films PR team and Hrithik Roshan’s team to confirm the news, we are yet to hear from them. We also contacted Rangoli on the matter and she stated that whatever she wanted to express she has already done that on Twitter and would not like to comment anything on it now.