Super 30’s Anand Kumar accused of fraud, gets court notice

We’re just a few months away from the release of Super 30, the biopic based on the life of Patna based mathematician Anand Kumar. But the man in question is bang in the middle of yet another controversy. Four students of IIT Guwahati have claimed that Anand Kumar, the founder of coaching institute Super 30, is a fraud.

On Friday, the Guwahati High Court issued a notice to Anand Kumar, the founder of the educational programme Super 30, to reply to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the students. Senior advocate Ashok Saraf, appearing for the four IIT students, submitted before the court that, "Because of the wrong projection given by Anand Kumar each year a large number of students from the Northeast and other parts of the country approach him with full faith and hope that Anand Kumar, who seems to be an IIT Baba, will help them in qualifying the IIT entrance exam."

Reportedly, according to Amit Goyal, advocate for the petitioners, in the petition it is mentioned that most of the time, Kumar is out of station travelling to different places of India and abroad. He doesn’t devote sufficient time to the IIT aspirants who take admission in his Ramanujam School of Mathematics.

Goyal added that the students further revealed that post-2008, Kumar is not running any so called Super 30 classes. Whenever, IIT results are announced, Kumar appears before the media with some of the students of Ramanujam School of Mathematics and other students to claim that they are Super 30 students and have qualified in the IIT entrance examinations. Reports say that other students too have made this allegation.

It is also alleged in the petition that in 2018, Anand Kumar claimed that from his Super 30, out of 30 students, 26 students cleared the IIT entrance examinations. It is a different matter that he has not disclosed the names of the 26 students who have qualified in the IIT entrance examinations so far.

After the hearing, the Gauhati High Court issued a notice to Anand Kumar. The court also issued notice to Abhiyanand, IPS (former Director General of Police [DGP] , Bihar) who started Super 30 with Anand Kumar in 2002. The matter shall now be taken up after eight weeks.

Talking about Super 30, it was founded in 2002 and it selects 30 meritorious students each year from economically backward sections of society and provides free coaching for the IIT entrance examination. The institute made headlines in 2008 with 100 per cent success rate in the IIT-Joint Entrance Exam (IIT-JEE). Though the institute started to make a mark in 2004, it was for the first time in 2008 that all 30 students picked up for the Super-30 batch qualified the IIT-JEE. The group also made it to the Time Magazine in 2010.