Superstar Mahesh Babu is very impressed - here's why

Superstar Mahesh Babu and his numerous fans are gearing up for August 9, the day the star turns 43. It will be an extra-special day for all of them as the first look poster of his 25th film (SSMB 25), directed by Vamshi Paidipally, will be officially released. The star plays Rishi in the film, and the character name is also rumoured to be the title of the film. Mahesh seems to be in a good space now after the success of Bharat Ane Nenu which came as a respite for him after back to back disasters. His 25th film is expected to carry his impressive current form forward.

Mahesh Babu has always been one to appreciate interesting new attempts in the Telugu industry. He doesn't hesitate to tweet about them and throw the spotlight on those films. His positive tweet about Abhimanyudu (the Telugu version of Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai) made the film even more popular among the Telugu audience.

The latest film to earn Mahesh’s attention is Adivi Sesh's new spy thriller Goodachari which released last Friday and has already emerged as a commercially successful venture. This is what the generous Superstar tweeted about the film:

"Goodachari is a very impressive attempt in making a slick spy-thriller in Telugu. It's crisp, fast & gripping. Loved the performances of all the actors. @AdiviSesh shines all through. Congratulations to the entire team!"