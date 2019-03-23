Superstar Mohanlal opens up on his inspiration for agreeing to star in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham!

Mohanlal is on a roll with a number of high budget movies in his kitty. He has wrapped up the shoot for his Tamil multi-starrer Kaappaan, which also stars Suriya, Arya, Boman Irani, Samuthirakani and Sayyeshaa and this movie is looking at an August release. In Malayalam, his much-awaited project, the magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham has also wrapped up shooting. We hear that this movie would be ready for release in December as there is a lot of work involved in the post production stage. Directed by National Award winner Priyadarshan, this epic historical war movie is being produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Moonshot Entertainments along with Confident Group. This multi-starrer has Suniel Shetty, Action King Arjun, Sudeep, Madhu, Manju Warrier, Siddique, Suhasini Maniratnam, Mukesh, Nedumudi Venu and a number of other top actors.

Talking about his inspiration behind being a part of this movie, in a recent media interaction, Mohanlal stated, "When I visited a Church in Portugal, I was told by our tour guide that the entire place was built by the Portuguese with the spices they had looted from India. It was shocking to know how much wealth had been looted from our country. It was then and there that I pledged to be a part of a movie based on the freedom fighter Kunjali Marakkar, who had fought hard against the Portuguese!" Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the life and battles of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who was the fourth naval chief of the Zamorin of Calicut, during the 16th Century.

It is also reported that the idea of making a movie on Kunjali Marakkar had originally germinated when Mohanlal and Priyadarshan were working on their yesteryear superhit movie Kaalapani, about 23 years back in 1999. Mohanlal stated that the movie, which was shot for over a 100 days had people working round the clock and at times had over 200 people on the sets, including Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Keerthy Suresh. This ambitious project is said to be made on a budget of over Rs. 100 crores and is expected to create quite an impact when it releases. Meanwhile, Mohanlal is awaiting the release of another of his most expected projects, Prithviraj's directorial debut - Lucifer! This political thriller will be releasing on March 28.