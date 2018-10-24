Superstar Rajinikanth also expresses curiosity about Ratsasan villain

Actor Vishnuu Vishal has tasted big success with his new film Ratsasan, directed by Ramkumar. This psycho crime thriller won rave reviews from the media and quickly picked up at the box-office as well thanks to the unanimously positive word of mouth from the public. The film has grossed close to 17 cr in TN so far and will continue playing in theaters for sure till the Diwali releases arrive. It is also doing well in Karnataka.

Vishnuu recently expressed his excitement about Superstar Rajinikanth seeing Ratsasan and really enjoying the film and appreciating his performance and body language in the film. Like the viewing public, it’s obvious that the Superstar is also really curious to know who the villain (enacting the character Christopher) is.

When d one n only superstar @rajinikanth surprises u with a phone cal ,u jump in joy :) #Ratsasan some of d words he used ‘FANTASATIC,FANTASTIC,FANTASTIC’ ‘Nadippu dhool kelapitingu’ ‘police unifrom le semma fit’ ‘villain yaaru? super body language’ ‘dir n unga combo super’ — VISHNUU VISHAL - VV (@vishnuuvishal) October 23, 2018

Vishnuu also tweeted earlier in the day that he screened Ratsasan to leading Bollywood director Neeraj Pandey even before the theatrical release of the film. The director had interestingly predicted a big success for the film.

Got a great opportunity to show #Ratsasan to my fav bollywood drctr NEERAJ PANDEY sir(Wednesday,Baby,special26,M.S Dhoni) before release:) He is such a great judge that he predicted this to b a big big hit :)wat a great feelin when he said my performance was sincere n earnest :) pic.twitter.com/lTpuTcy8do — VISHNUU VISHAL - VV (@vishnuuvishal) October 24, 2018

It must be noted that Vishnuu possesses the Hindi remake rights of Ratsasan. We must see when and how he proceeds with the remake in Bollywood. The film is also attracting interest from Hollywood buyers regarding a remake.