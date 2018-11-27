image
Wednesday, November 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Superstar Rajinikanth's next : When 2.0 would meet Kaththi

Entertainment

Superstar Rajinikanth's next : When 2.0 would meet Kaththi

LmkLmk   November 27 2018, 10.27 pm
back
2.0A.R. MurugadossAamir KhanAjithAkshay KumarChiranjeeviEntertainmentKaththiMahesh BabuRajinikanthregionalSubaskaranSuriyaVijayVijayakanth
next2.0: Akshay Kumar calls the film a school-like experience
ALSO READ

2.0: Here's the pre-release bulletin and release details

Vishnu Vishal thrashes rumors on his marriage with Amala Paul!

2.0: Complaint against the makers as mobile operators want film certification revoked