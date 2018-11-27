Superstar Rajinikanth's next : When 2.0 would meet Kaththi

In his recent promotional appearances and interviews, superstar Rajinikanth has openly talked about how 2.0 belongs primarily to producer Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. The superstar has appreciated the producer for his passion towards cinema and attitude of not bothering much about the ever-escalating production budget of the film and the many delays in its production and post-production phase. Rajinikanth has also talked emotionally about how Subaskaran was like a rock and was prepared to wait for him when he fell sick during the making of the film.

It is now heard that Rajini has decided to do his next film with Lyca, due to the bond that he has formed with Subaskaran over the course of the making of 2.0. A.R.Murugadoss will be directing this film, thereby marking his reunion with Lyca after the blockbuster Kaththi back in 2014.

It will be the first time that Murugadoss would be directing Rajini. He is a self-confessed fan of the star and this film will be like a dream come true moment for him. After working with the likes of Ajith, Vijayakanth, Suriya, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Vijay, a film with Rajinikanth will be like completing the arc for Murugadoss.

We await an official confirmation on this truly massive project, from the people concerned.