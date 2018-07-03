Supreme Court slams Rajinikanth's wife Latha over non-payment of dues

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up Latha Rajinikanth,wife of Tamil superstar-turned politician Rajinikanth for failing to pay the dues over the 2014 film Kochadaiiyaan. A bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi announced the verdict on Tuesday saying, "We don't like people playing around with court orders. We think you should face the trial. If you're innocent, you will be acquitted. Face the trial." Earlier this year in February, the Supreme Court had ordered Latha to repay the outstanding loan within three months, failing which she would be liable for the amount.

Latha is one of the Directors of the Mediaone Global Entertainment that had taken Rs 14.90 crore loan from Bangalore based Ad Bureau Advertising to finish post-production work of Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone starrer Kochadaiiyaan which was directed by Latha's daughter Soundarya. Keeping the petition by Ad-Bureau Advertising pending for three months, the bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R Banumathi in their order said that Mediaone would pay the amount in three months failing which Lathawould bear the burden of payment.

Made on a massive budget of Rs 125 crores, the animated historical drama Kochadiiyaan was directed by Rajini's daughter Soundary Rajinikanth.