Suriya 38 will start rolling sooner than expected!

Suriya is currently busy shooting for the final schedule of NGK. The film is directed by Selvaraghavan and is being touted as an intense political drama. The star has also begun shooting for his 37th film, directed by K.V.Anand, the first schedule of which was completed in London a while back.

We hear that Suriya will begin shooting for his 38th film, directed by Sudha Kongara, before the end of the year, specifically around November. It will be a start to finish schedule, and he will wrap it by January next year. Suriya will also produce this film under his 2D Entertainment banner, and the film will have music by G.V.Prakash. Being director Sudha’s follow-up to her memorable super-hit Irudhi Suttru, this film is much-awaited by all movie buffs. After this, Suriya's 39th film will be with his favourite director, Hari.

Big stars usually do one film at a time and even after they complete a film, they don't rush to their next one. But it's surprising to see Suriya being so busy and committed to multiple films at the same time, that too at this comfortable stage of his career. It just shows his drive and hunger to retain his standing in the industry and climb higher on the stardom ladder.