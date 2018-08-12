Suriya and Karthi showcase their magnanimity yet again!

Veteran actor Sivakumar and his sons Suriya and Karthi are known to do a lot of good to society through their Agaram Foundation. Education, healthcare and medicine are some of the key areas in which the foundation has really been making a difference in the livelihood of Tamil people. Neither of them has ever announced political intentions but they continue to do their bit towards charity.

Suriya and Karthi also enjoy popularity in the Telugu states, Karnataka and Kerala. Their fans are spread all across these states. Kerala has recently been ravaged by heavy rains and flooding, as is being reported widely. Socially conscious people from all over the country are making generous monetary donations and also arranging for food and other supplies for the people in need. Suriya and Karthi have together donated a big sum of Rs 25 lakh to the Kerala Chief Ministers Relief Fund, towards this cause.

This generous act by the brothers is being applauded by one and all, and the news is trending on social media. It must be noted that Suriya famously made a massive donation of Rs 1 crore towards farming in Tamil Nadu, at the recent success celebrations of Kadai Kutty Singam.

The two of them definitely deserve a salute.