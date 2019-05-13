Surveen Chawla and her newborn are straight outta a fairytale in this photoshoot

Divya Ramnani May 13 2019, 5.54 pm May 13 2019, 5.54 pm

It was in the month of April this year that actor Surveen Chawla and her businessman husband, Akshay Thakker, happily stepped into the phase of parenthood. The duo welcomed a baby girl, whom they have named Eva. Ever since Eva arrived into this world, fans have eagerly waited to catch her first glimpse. But, their wait seems to be over now!

The Sacred Games actor has taken to her social media and shared the most beautiful picture with her mini-me. In the picture, we could see a gorgeous Surveen Chawla, who was affectionately holding her bundle of joy in her arms. The actor was seated as she wore a translucent flared overcoat, with baby Eva placed close to her heart.

Check out the first picture of Surveen Chawla with her newborn here:

View this post on Instagram To love ...I know now.... @butnaturalphotography A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on May 13, 2019 at 1:43am PDT

Before the birth of her baby, Surveen Chawla had been actively serving us with some of the most gorgeous looks, featuring her baby bump. Be it in dresses, ethnics, gowns or casuals. Such a yummy mummy! Here are some of Surveen Chawla’s ravishing pictures, where she proudly flaunted her baby bump:

On entering the phase of motherhood, Surveen said, "It’s a beautiful feeling and more so, as it has come completely unexpected for Akshay and me. Suddenly, life has become beautiful. I am looking forward to every step now. Of course, it’s unfamiliar territory, but the only one that comes with a guarantee of being wonderful. Akshay and I feel really blessed! Motherly instincts are not born out of nowhere. Motherhood, to me, is a feeling that grows on you, with the growing life inside you. I think just the fact that women are designed to grow a whole being inside them is a far more superior feeling.”

Surveen Chawla has worked in several TV shows and films like Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Hate Story 2, Parched, Creature 3D and 24. The actor also had a special appearance in one of the most popular Netflix series, Sacred Games.