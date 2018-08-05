Sushant Singh Rajput dreams of leaving on a jet plane and he has plans

Sushant Singh Rajput is a talented actor, and he has some dreams, just like all of us do. Today he revealed one of his 150 dreams as he Insta'd a video of himself inside a simulator. For those of you who don't know, a simulator is a machine designed to provide a realistic imitation of the controls and operation of an aircraft or any other vehicle. In Sushant's case, it was an aircraft. In the caption, he reveals that he wants to get a flying license and buying the simulator that he was in.

Well, it must have been a crazy experience for Sushant in that simulator. After looking at this video, we really hope his dream comes true someday.

On the movie front, Sushant has Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which marks the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan. Then he also has Tarun Mansukhani's Drive, which stars Jacqueline Fernandez opposite him. And lastly, he stars in Sojnchiriya, in which he plays the leader of dacoits. Bhumi Pednekar plays the female lead in the film, which is directed by Abhishek Chaubey.