Sushant Singh Rajput gives 'shoot at sight order' on sets

Sushant Singh Rajput is still basking in the glory of his 2017 release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. It won’t be wrong to say that it’s the biggest film of his career so far. Since then there has been no looking back for him. But looks like stardom has hit the actor in his head as he has been throwing tantrums on the sets of his upcoming film, and it’s something that isn't going down well with many.

If sources are to be believed, the actor has given special instructions to the crew members on the sets of his upcoming film Kazie Aur Manny. The Raabta star has asked that no crew member will come in his line of vision while he gives his shot as it breaks his momentum. The ones who dare to disobey this special order by SSR and accidently come in his line of vision have come under the line of fire. Well not just that, the actor has been giving the crew members a hard time, thanks to his special demands. The actor has turned a task master and is keeping the crew members on their toes.

Talking about the Kazie Aur Manny, the film is the official adaptation of hit Hollywood film The fault in Our Stars and is directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his directorial debut with this one. Apart from that, Sushant has a packed work schedule as he will be seen in Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonchiriya opposite Bhumi Pednekar.