Sushant Singh Rajput has a 'fan moment' with Sourav Ganguly, but let's see the other side of the picture!

We all have an idol and so do Bollywood celebrities. On-screen MS Dhoni, Sushant Singh Rajput recently met everyone’s favourite dada, Ganguly from the Indian cricket team and had his fan moment. The actor shared a photo of himself along with Sourav Ganguly and Sushant surely seems on cloud nine. The excitement on Sushant’s face tells what a huge moment it was for him to fit in the same screen with the legendary cricketer.

But wait... there was a time when Sushant as a firm supporter of Dhoni took an ugly dig at Ganguly. Sushant in April 2017 targeted Sourav Ganguly who had questioned Dhoni's T20 credentials. Singh had tweeted, “Dhoni is not a …. ” what did you say ?? Wonder where are the Experts now. Proud of you mahi!!” This tweet came in when Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 61 in a thrilling IPL match. Twitterati and Ganguly's supporter then did not spare the actor and lashed at him.

Ms Dhoni and Ganguly's rivalry is not a secret and their fans are always divided too. Well, let's look at the brighter side of the photo and take this as a fan moment of Sushant with dada. As they say, past is past and we all hope that Singh has learned from the same. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest happenings in tinsel town.