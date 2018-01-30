Sushant Singh Rajput shares first look from Son Chiriya

First looks from films are special as they give us glimpses of our stars in a new avatar altogether. As the year proceeds, more and more first looks get revealed to build up our excitement from upcoming films of the year. The latest to add to the list is M S Dhoni fame actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He shared the first look from his Abhishek Chaubey directorial Son Chiriya.

The movie currently being shot in Chambal shows Rajput as a dacoit. Dressed in dusty khahi and a face full of beard, the actor looks every bit his part with a bullet cartridge slung across his shoulder. Alongside Rajput, the film’s cast includes Manoj Bajpayee and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The film has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

“Shooting for Abhishek Chaubey’s film is on full swing. I came here in Chambal early to do a bit of warm up for the film. Visiting ravines, talking to locals, working on dialect and inflection and a bit of cut-off from everything before the shoot helps keep the right things in perspective,” Rajput told IANS.

Director Chaubey is known for his rural narrative based films like Shahid Kapoor’s Udta Punjab, Madhuri Dixit-Huma Qureshi-Naseeruddin Shah-starrer Dedh Ishqiya and Vidya Balan-starrer Ishqiya. All of which charmed audience with their rustic feel.Rajput is currently on a roll as he is also working on Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut directed by Abhishek Kapoor Kedarnath, Karan Johar-produced remake of Fault In Our Stars and Sanjay Chauhan’s Chanda Mama Door Ke.