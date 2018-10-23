Sushant Singh Rajput's Kizie Aur Manny co-star defends him

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kaize Aur Manny co-star Sanjana Sanghi has put an end to all the speculations doing the rounds over past few months that she was uncomfortable because of Sushant’s over-friendly behaviour on the sets of their film.

Sanjana took to Twitter to share a post revealing that she was in the US and came to know about the reports of misconduct and misbehaviour on the sets of Kaizie Aur Manny. Here have a look at the post.

While the actress denied the reports she also requested to put an end to all the news doing rounds. Sushant has welcomed Sanjana’s decision to put light on the speculative rumour story. He took to Instagram and reposted Sanjana’s post.

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput had denied his involvement in any case of misconduct and shared a post which said, “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well-timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana.”

He even shared his chat screenshots with Sanjana in his defence.

I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/vTOcbSwada — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018

Meanwhile, film’s director Mukesh Chhabra was asked to step down by the production house amidst allegations of sexual misconduct against him came to light. While Fox Star has suspended the director, Mukesh has denied the allegations against him saying and in his defence said, “It has been years of hard work and I have been around in the industry. It is unfortunate that people are resorting to name calling and making wild allegations.”