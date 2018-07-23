Suyyash Rai's Bob Marley launch: Ravi Dubey, Surveen Chawla and others turn it into a glamorous event

It was one hell of an evening for TV celebs as many came out to attend the song launch event of Suyyash Rai's Bob Marley. Actor Suyyash Rai and singer Star Boy LOC’s have collaboration for a song called Bob Marley. The foot-tapping number, which released yesterday (July 22), also features Divya Agarwal and Benafsha Soonawalla entertaining everyone with their scintillating dance moves. The event turned out to be a glamorous fest as many celebrities turned up to celebrate this song.

Here's the list of stars who attended Suyyash's party:

The reel and the real-life couple Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar were at their classiest best. While Keerti chose a formal pair of grey pants with a full-sleeves blazer and a black cropped inner, Sharad kept it simple with a navy blue shirt and blue denim.

Heartthrob Vivian Dsena looked cool in his ripped jeans, and a black oversized tee topped with an olive-brown hoodie. The actor complimented his looks with white shoes and a white cap.

Actress Charlie Chauhan flaunted her abs with a pair of hot pants and a black cropped top.

Ballika Vadhu star Vibha Anand chose to wear a plain off-shouldered jumpsuit for the night and looked beautiful!

The hosts of the party-Suyyash Rai, Kishwer Merchant and Star Boy LOC dazzled in their funky avatars.

Here comes our favourite couple-Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta who looked nothing less than HOT!

Oh my my! The too-hot-to-handle Surveen Chawla graced the night with a light blue, deep-neck jumpsuit. The minimal make-up made her look simply gorgeous.

Also present were love-birds Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.

A night full of glam, indeed!