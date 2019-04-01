T-Series wins beef with PewDiePie after months of struggle

Almas Khateeb April 01 2019, 10.54 am April 01 2019, 10.54 am

PewDiePie and T-Series had been at it for months. Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg issued a video title Congratulations that is very accusatory rather than congratulatory. The content creator has used the video as a means to accuse the executives at T-Series of various transgressions and includes chairman Bhushan Kumar. Referring to an article in the Times of India, PewDiePie states that Bhushan Kumar is presently being investigated for “alleged evasion of huge tax and syphoning off hundreds of crores to foreign countries to purchase properties in the names of his employees.”

Towards the beginning of this Internet war between PewDiePie and T-Series, the former had released a track titled Bitch Lasagna which garnered up to 170 million views on YouTube. This diss-track earned PewDiePie a cease and desist letter by T-Series. While the new track - Congratulations - is accusatory with poop-references, the internet sensation takes a minute to thank his fans and subscriber base, who have stayed with him so far. “So this is it, thanks for sticking with my channel. Ever since I was a nobody, screaming at barrels. This is it, it’s been an adventure. It’s the end of the reign of Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg. Through all the change and controversy you’ve been by my side, there’s no army in the world I would rather give me watch time. It’s been a wild ride, so while I can still be heard, here’s one last bro-fist, from the number one in the world.”

Congratulations also acknowledges that one of India’s most recognisable music corporations has defeated PewDiePie by becoming the most subscribed to channel on YouTube. At the time of writing this, Congratulations is trending at number 15 on YouTube and has close to 2 million thumbs-ups. The video also addresses problems persisting in India, such as the caste system albeit in an unsavoury manner.