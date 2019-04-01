image
Monday, April 1st 2019
English
  2. Entertainment
T-Series wins beef with PewDiePie after months of struggle

Entertainment

T-Series wins beef with PewDiePie after months of struggle

Towards the beginning of this Internet war between PewDiePie and T-Series, a track titled Bitch Lasagna garnered up to 170 million views.

back
Bhushan KumarBitch LasagnaCongratulationsFelix “PewDiePie” KjellbergFelix Arvid Ulf KjellbergpewdiepieT-Series
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within