Taapsee Pannu eyes Kollywood comeback with RX100 remake!

With the 2015 film Vai Raja Vai being her last Tamil release yet, Taapsee Pannu took flight as a popular Bollywood actress, who has a lot of exciting films such as Manmarziyaan, Tadka, and Badla in her kitty right now. She is also looking forward to Neevevaro, her Telugu film which is getting ready for release soon.

And now, it looks like Tapsee is finding her way back to Kollywood as well with the remake of sensational Telugu blockbuster RX100, which will star Aadhi in the lead. According to the latest reports, the actress has been approached for the film and she is about to give her nod to the production team.

The role of the heroine in RX100 was looked at as a brave and daring pick for debutant Payal Rajput, as the plot is built upon her character. It will be interesting to see whether Taapsee would take up this project, given that she is only saying yes to challenging roles and has been shying away from the usual ones.

The pre-production work for the remake is currently underway. The team has smartly kept the name of the director under wraps and will be revealing it only days before the shoot begins. However, a source informs us that it is none other than Pradeep Krishnamoorthy of Saithan and Sathya fame, who will be directing this film.

