Abhishek Singh June 09 2019, 5.01 pm June 09 2019, 5.01 pm

In 2012, actor Taapsee Pannu made her Bollywood debut with director David Dhawan’s Chashme Baddoor. The film was well received by the audiences and people loved the film. Taapsee who was just a southern name back then slowly made her presence felt in the tinsel town. Seven years down the line, Taapsee is one of those stars who is not just known for her glamorous looks but is widely known for her acting capabilities. However, it was not a cakewalk for the actor to establish herself considering she was not the outcome of nepotism.

With films like Pink, Baby, Naam Shabana, Badla and Judwaa 2 under her name, Taapsee today is considered as one of the bankable female stars of Bollywood. The actor took a while to cement her place among the A-listers and it wasn’t an easy journey. Taapsee in a recent interview made a shocking revelation that there was a point in her life where no one was ready to give her an apartment on rent, as she was a single actor. "My struggle was more in terms of finding a house because nobody wanted to give a single actor an apartment to rent. Apparently, they don’t really trust the kind of job we do. They would spend Rs 500 to see us in a theatre and flock to events to watch us live but can’t stay in the same society. This was very awkward for me in the beginning," she said.

The 31-year-old actor revealed that she had to struggle over a month to find an apartment in Mumbai and she faced the same in Hyderabad where she used to live before moving to Mumbai. "I am a Delhi girl and Delhi and Hyderabad are similar in terms of space. Here space is a restraint so that was pretty new to me. It took me a little while to wrap my head around the space here. Now I have gotten an apartment and happily settled with my sister. My parents still live in Delhi."