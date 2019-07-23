In Com Staff July 23 2019, 5.04 pm July 23 2019, 5.04 pm

Recently, biopics are a rage in every language cinema industry, be it regional or Bollywood. From MS Dhoni to Sachin Tendulkar and now even Kapil Dev, cricketers are a favourite topic among filmmakers, who want to try their hand at a biopic. So needless to say, Mithali Raj is all set to get one too. Mithali was the former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, that reached the finals of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup a couple of years back. Now, reports state that a biopic on her is in the process of being made and none other than Taapsee is in talks to star in it!

While there has been no official confirmation, speaking at an interview with a leading media, Taapsee said, “I have never played cricket and I am looking forward to the challenge. I have been following Mithali ever since she asked why women cricketers are always asked about their favourite male cricketers and not vice versa. That remark has stayed with me.” Recently, Taapsee even appealed to the media, for suggesting her name to the makers of this biopic. However, she is yet to sign on the dotted lines. Taapsee had earlier learned hockey to play her part in Soorma, which also starred Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh. If she does get signed up for Mithali’s biopic, it will be interesting to see her in such a powerful role!

Although not many details are out about this project yet, Viacom 18 will be producing this biopic. Mithali is the highest run-scorer in international women’s cricket and the only female cricketer to surpass the 6,000-run mark in WODI’s. She is considered as one of the best female batsmen of all time. Apart from this biopic, Taapsee also has the multi-starrer film Mission Mangal, in the pipeline. She also has Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar. Stay tuned!