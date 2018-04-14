Taapsee Pannu sets vacation goals from the Manmarziyaan set

Outdoor shoots make for fun times. Bollywood makes sure to soak in the experience of exotic locations they get to travel to. For Taapsee Pannu too, this stands true. The actress currently shooting for Manmarziyaan could not withhold her excited of shooting in Kashmir. She shared glimpses of her location on social media and fans can’t get enough.

For the second leg of the shoot, the story moves to the picturesque mountains of Kashmir in all its snow clad glory. Pannu shared snippets from her helicopter ride and the mesmerizing view she flew over. Her pictures showed one part of the crew playing their own IPL tournament while the other enjoying by the frozen river.

She seemed to be having a relatively free day as proven from her images. Towards the end, even the lead of the film, Abhishek Bachchan features by the fire. The actor is seen wearing a heavy jacket hinting at the cold temperature the crew must be facing while on the hills.

The shift in location for the film comes after completion of its Amritsar schedule under the scorching sun. Taapsee was seen being in her Punjabi element from pictures shared by her.

Manmarziyaan directed by Anurag Kashyap is a romantic story. The movie marks a comeback for Bachchan after Housefull 3 in 2016. Manmarziyaan will hit screens on September 7.