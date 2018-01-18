Taapsee Pannu to play professional shooter in an upcoming film

Taapsee Pannu may have been riding high on commercial success with superhit Judwaa 2 but that is not stopping the actress from taking up impactful roles. The actress seems to want the best of both worlds. True to her history of powerful roles, she will take up another defining role. She will reportedly play a shooter in an upcoming film essayed on real-life events of female professionals, reported Mumbai Mirror.

She made her mark in Pink with ‘No, means no’ dialogue and if all goes well, she might replicate it again with this author-backed venture directed by Anurag Kashyap. Pannu has been zeroed in for the role of the film titled Womaniya. The makers are on the lookout for another actress in the two-lead film. An additional director will also be brought on board for this project.

“The film follows two professional woman shooters and their success story against all odds. Both actresses will require training in shooting before the film kicks off to maintain authenticity. Anurag will be introducing a new director with this project, which is inspired by the real-life success stories of several women professional shooters,” Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to the project. The film is set to hit the floors by July this year.

This film will mark Taapsee Pannu’s second project with Kashyap after Manmarziyan produced by Anand L Rai. Manmarziyan will hit the floor next month and will see Pannu cast opposite Vicky Kaushal. It marks Kashyap’s first venture into romance.

Pannu’s kitty is currently filled with several projects as the star recently released a poster of her next film, Dil Juunglee where she plays a coy English teacher. She seems to be making swift shifts between dark and light roles, all to keep a balanced image in the industry.