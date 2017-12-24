Taimur Ali, Innaya to be sent to UK boarding school?

Taimur Ali Khan has been charming us with his chubby cheeks and blue eyes for the past one year and the paparazzi can’t seem to get enough of his innocence on camera. As we compulsively graze through his pictures online and on newspapers, his parents, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are already planning a life for him in London, away from the public glare. However, it seems like he will not be all alone in the foreign country for he might just be joined by cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

The Times of India reported that mom Soha Ali expressed concern over the growing public inquisition when it came to her daughter and that she is wary of allowing it for long. Regardless of what her daughter’s choice may be, she too is expected to reach Oxford University like those in her family before her. "I always wanted to study. There has also been a tradition of going to the Oxford University... My grandfather, my father... So, I wanted to go there. I would like my daughter to go there too, but I wouldn't put pressure. It's a wonderful place to study. And more than what you get there academically, it's the whole life of being there, the exposure to that history and architecture, making the contacts... It's great education."

Her brother too is thinking on the same lines as both Kareena and Saif have agreed to send away Taimur to a boarding school so that he is given a chance to grow up away from the glare of cameras. As Taimur’s first birthday fast approaches we can only hope Saif and Kareena do not debar us from his adorable pictures for long.