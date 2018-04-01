Taimur at Mehboob studio, Kareena reveals why

Being a celebrity kid is not always easy in Bollywood. You can learn this lesson from Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan. While Taimur is hailed as the national munchkin, there are some serious responsibilities that come with it like smiling pretty for the ever present paparazzi and accompanying parents to shoots. On Good Friday, the star kid was seen in his mommy’s arms entering Mehboob studio where is Kareena shooting for an ad. This is the second time he has been spotted at the studio.

Kareena in the video explains that she intends to get him accustomed to studios so that he can act in Student of The Year 5. We understand Kareena’s aspirations but then again our heart goes out to the king of cuteness as an unwanted yet excited Hi from Punit Malhotra broke all tears lose for Taimur who did not look happy entering his mom’s van. For his sake we really hope he had a Good Friday.