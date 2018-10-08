Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba step away from AIB

Comedy outfit All India Bakchod’s co-founder, Gursimran Khamba, is the latest entrant to be accused of sexual harassment in the ongoing #MeToo movement. Tanmay Bhatt, co-founder & CEO of All India Bakchod is also facing tremendous backlash as he has been accused of not taking any action against Utsav Chakraborty, a YouTuber and ex-AIB member, who was summoned last week on social media for allegedly harassing minors. The head of human resources at AIB tweeted out a statement on AIB's profile announcing that both, Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba will be stepping away from the day-to-day business for the foreseeable future.

There has been a rapid rise of #MeToo movement in India after the Tanushree Dutta – Nana Patekar controversy. Many survivors are now coming out of the woodworks to expose and shame the sexual predators. With the #MeToo campaign gaining momentum, predatory celebrities have been exposed and that include the likes of Vikas Bahl, Chetan Bhagat, Kailash Kher and Rajat Kapoor. The #MeToo movement now even extends to journalists as well. A senior correspondent at The Quint, Meghnad Bose, has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Gautam Adhikari - former editor in chief of DNA in Mumbai and Manoj Ramachandran - an associate editor with the Hindustan Times in New Delhi, too, have been accused of sexual harassment.