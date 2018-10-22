Tanushree Dutta strikes back at Rakhi Sawant, files a defamation suit worth Rs 10 crore

There is no stopping to the #MeToo wave in India as every day, several unheard voices come to the forefront with their sob stories from the past. The woman who is considered to be the flag-bearer of this movement in India, Tanushree Dutta is just as courageous today, as she was in the beginning.

As per the recent developments, the actress has filed a Rs 10 crore worth defamation suit against Rakhi Sawant, after the latter called her a “lier”. Her lawyer Nitin Satpute stated to Republic TV, “We have filed a criminal and civil defamation case against Rakhi Sawant for maligning my client's character and image. If she fails to revert, she will be punished for two years or fined or both.”

The actresss has already filed an official complaint against Nana Patekar and now, she has filed a defamation suit against Rakhi Sawant, who had replaced her in the song of the movie Horn OK Pleasss. This comes after Rakhi’s statements terming her allegations as fake and saying things like, “She was in a coma for 10 years. I don’t like saying such things about a woman. I respect women. But, this Tanushree Dutta who has returned from America after 10 years is vomiting such things because she has exhausted all the money from her bank account, and has no work left.”

Let’s wait to see Rakhi’s plan of action.