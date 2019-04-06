Teaser poster of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is intriguing AF!

Abhishek Singh April 06 2019, 5.23 pm April 06 2019, 5.23 pm

Shahid Kapoor who enjoys a massive fan following all across the globe has some great films registered in his name. Be it Kaminey, Udta Punjab or Padmaavat, Shahid has been widely praised for his work. The actor who had a chocolate boy image since his debut seems to have grown out of it and is looking for some hatke roles. Last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid will next be seen in and as Kabir Singh. People are quite excited to see the actor in this avatar and Shahid recently ended the long wait by announcing the film's teaser release date.

The actor took to Instagram and announced the film’s teaser release date which is slated to be out on April 8. Kabir Singh which is the official remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy released in 2017 will see Kiara Advani as the film’s leading lady. In the poster, we can see a cut out of the actor smoking two cigarettes with a stethoscope on his shoulder. In Kabir Singh, we will see Shahid playing the role of an alcoholic surgeon who is on a self-destruction path after his ex marries someone else. Have a look at the poster.

A week ago, we got to know that the makers wrapped the shooting of Kabir Singh which had commenced in January this year.

We also saw the ‘wrap’ clap from the film’s set which indicated that the makers of the film are done with shooting the film and will begin the post-production work. Shahid will apparently be seen in four different looks in this film.

Directed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the Telugu version, shot the film in Mumbai, Delhi and Musoorie. Kabir Singh is slated to release on June 21 this year.