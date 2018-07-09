Telangana sex scandal: Bhojpuri actress rescued by police from a posh hotel

Scandal and controversies are part of the world of showbiz. News of sex rackets and the film industry's involvement in it is nothing new, but what is different this time is that a Bhojpuri actress was allegedly dragged in a sex racket. Recently, Telangana police raided a five-star hotel where a sex racket was busted and a Bhojpuri actress from Mumbai was also rescued from there. Police have not just saved the 24-year-old but have also arrested three people which includes one organizer of the racket and one of his clients.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actress was taken to a posh hotel which is situated at Banjara Hills for a week where a room was also booked for her and the client. The victim, who is a Mumbai resident, was promised by the organizers that they will pay her Rs. 1 lakh for one week contract.

The reports further claim, when police raided the hotel after a tip-off, the actress was seen there with the client. While police treated her as a victim and rescued her, the client has been arrested by the police. One of the two organisers of the sex racket, Ambula Janardhan Rao has also been arrested but the other organizer, Banothu Prasanth is still absconding.

The report further states that the accused booked the room in the hotel on Friday and approximately Rs. 40 thousand cash was seized on the spot. The client of the organizers has been identified as Amit Mahendra Sharma who has been arrested as well. The organizers are also accused of taking Rs. 10,000 and 20,000 from other clients of theirs.

(With inputs from Hyderabad Police)