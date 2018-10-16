Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate season 4 to hold the torch of #MeToo?

The #MeToo movement has surely taken the entertainment industry by storm, as one after another many faces from the fraternity are getting exposed. Right after Tanushree Dutta spoke up and accused Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct, many women from various field have started sharing their horrifying incidents.

Bollywood celebrities have also supported the movement. Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Twinkle Khanna among others have voiced their opinion. In fact, Aamir Khan even stepped down as the producer of Mogul after its director, Subhash Kapoor was levied with sexual harassment charges. Now, as per latest reports, Aamir Khan is coming back with the fourth season of his hit show Satyameva Jayate which deals with stigma and social issues prevailing in the society. Well, it’s said that Aamir’s show will kick-start with the #MeToo movement.

“With several women opening up about sexual harassment at workplaces and otherwise, Aamir wants to throw light on their problems and the issue of their safety. He has told his team to start doing research on it. He will invite the #MeToo survivors to share their horrifying experiences. He will also get some of the alleged accused on the show to present their point of view,” reads a quote in a report published in DNA.

#MeToo movement has somewhere damaged the core of Bollywood and it would be interesting to see if Aamir Khan speaks about it on his show. Satyameva Jayate is said to air in January 2019.