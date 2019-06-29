In Com Staff June 29 2019, 8.27 pm June 29 2019, 8.27 pm

Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms surely deserves a thumbs up! Having connected well with audiences and received much appreciation for its unusual subject and off-beat treatment, the show, it seems, has one more celebrity fan and that is none other than the talented and beautiful Sunny Leone. The actress posted a video wherein she was seen lip-synching the dialogues of the actress adding her own charm that shows how much she loves and enjoys the show.

Kumkum Bhagya has been ruling the television space as everyone’s favourite dinnertime soap for the past 5 years. From making a place in the viewers’ hearts to having everyone pine for them to unite, the show’s lead protagonists Pragya and Abhi have emerged as TV’s most sought-after lovers. Having been through their rollercoaster ride of emotions, relationship issues, complications within the family, negative forces that conspired to keep them apart, now the show focuses on the story post-20-year leap and it also introduced viewers to the next generation of the Mehras – Abhi-Pragya’s twin daughters. Post the leap, the track is revolving around Abhi, Pragya and their young college-going daughters Prachi played by Mugdha Chaphekar and on the other hand, Naina Singh as Rhea.