Additi Gupta is no Ishqbaaaz, takes the ultimate vow of love

Tis the season of love, nuptials, and other revelations. After Sonam Kapoor's whirlwind Punjabi wedding, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's surprise ceremony and subsequent pregnancy, and the mother-of-all, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' roka, now is the time for another actress to plunge into the game of love. We are talking about Ishqbaaaz fame Additi Gupta, who just said "Yes" to the love of her life as she surprised one and all with her post on being hitched to him forever.

Additi got engaged to Kabir Chopra in a quiet ceremony, on 2nd September. It was an affair attended just by the near and dear ones. While a few like Ekta Kapoor, Karan Patel and producer Saket Saawhney shared precious moments from inside the venue, many of Additi's co-stars like Anita Hassnandani, Kritika Kamra and more wished her on this happy phase of her life.

Such a happy couple, this one. We wish them all the happiness. Let's wait as to when the marriage would take place.

Additi Gupta rose to the limelight with her coy Punjabi act in the serial Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil opposite Harshad Chopra. Following the same, she has been a part of multiple hit dramas, including Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.