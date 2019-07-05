In Com Staff July 05 2019, 10.02 pm July 05 2019, 10.02 pm

The Typewriter is all set to premiere on July 19 on Netflix. The trailer has created a buzz among the Indian viewers. The audience has started appreciating all the Indian shows on Netflix. Most shows have a great story and relate to the Indians which is why their popularity is ever increasing. Series like Sacred games, Lust stories received amazing responses from the audiences. Typewriter could be one such series that will be greatly loved by the viewers.

The Typewriter is a horror mystery that revolves around the events occurring in a haunted Bardez villa. It also stars Arna Sharma, Aaryansh Malviya, Mikail Gandhi, and Palash Kamble. The trailer shows the deaths occurring near Bardez villa in Goa. It follows around a group of ghost hunters who are determined to catch the ghosts, but things start to get into a mess when a new family moves in the villa. The mysterious deaths which have certain things in common, the woman who is suspected by the policeman, many truths to be unveiled