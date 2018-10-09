Alok Nath on rape accusations: I am neither denying nor agreeing to it

The writer and the producer of the 90s show Tara, Vinita Nanda, took to Facebook to reveal her #MeToo story. She claims that the lead actor of the show had raped her and even tried to sexually harass the lead actress of the film. Though she hasn’t taken the name of the man in the post, it clearly indicates that she is talking about none other than Alok Nath. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor, who is known for playing sanskari roles on the big screen, has spoken up on the allegations.

While talking to ABP, Alok Nath stated, “Neither I am denying this nor I would agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it as for the matter if it has come out, it will be stretched.”

When he was asked if this would be affecting his image, the actor said, “What do I have to do with people? People will say anything to spoil the image. Leave my image, whatever has been said, it is absurd.”

“At one time she used to be such a good friend, today she said such a big thing. In a way, it was me who made her what she is. It is useless to react on the allegations as in today's world whatever a woman says, only that will be considered. In such a situation, it would be wrong to say anything,” he added.

Well, this #MeToo movement came into existence in India thanks to Tanushree Dutta. The actress spoke about being sexually harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss 10 years ago and since then, many women have come forward to share their stories.