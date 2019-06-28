In Com Staff June 28 2019, 9.40 pm June 28 2019, 9.40 pm

Fittrat, the upcoming ALTBalaji series which will mark the debut of Krystle D'Souza on the digital platform, will have a stellar cast. We have written about actors Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Lal, Kitu Gidwani, Divya Seth, Kaizad Kotwal being part of the cast. We now hear of popular actor Aru K Verma being part of Fittrat. Aru was recently seen on TV in the role of Chintu, in the Star Plus show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. His character bagged huge fan following and Aru was appreciated for his acting prowess.

Aru will also be seen in the upcoming Applause Entertainment series Mannphodganj which is produced by DJ’s – A Creative Unit. As per a reliable source, “Aru will play a crucial character in the series. He is presently shooting for Fittrat.”

Fittrat is produced by Tanveer Bookwala’s banner Ding Entertainment. Tanveer’s last work on the digital platform as a producer was The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, which was well-received by masses. The series had Barun Sobti, Eisha Chopra, Kay Kay Menon, Sanaya Pithawala playing crucial roles.

Fittrat is being directed by Santosh Singh. We buzzed Aru but could not get through to him. We also reached out to producer Tanveer and the spokesperson at ALTBalaji but were not able to get revert.

Are you all excited for this series on ALTBalaji?