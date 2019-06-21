In Com Staff June 21 2019, 10.04 pm June 21 2019, 10.04 pm

2019 is a year of second seasons and we’re glad that Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Broken but Beautiful’ will also be coming back with a second instalment. Broken but Beautiful is an unconventional love story featuring Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in lead roles. The Hindi romance web series which was broken into eleven extremely binge-worthy episodes was launched on Ekta Kapoor’s OTT platform, ALT Balaji.

Although the main themes of the story are based on love, heartbreaks and never-ending romance, it is the plot that is truly unique and has been seen before in India. Broken but Beautiful follows the life of Veer (Vikrant Massey) who lost his wife three years ago in a car accident and how he ends up helping his cousin’s ex-girlfriend, Sameera (Harleen Sethi).

Vikrant Massey as the commitment-phobic, angry man who is still in love with his wife is an absolute treat to watch. Vikrant’s Veer finds his ‘doppelganger soul’ in Harleen’s ‘Sameera’ who is more psychologically damaged than he is. Other acclaimed actors that were a part of the series include Simran Kaur Mundi and Jatin Gulati. Apart from the stellar cast that makes us believe that they are their characters, it’s the storyline that makes us want to complete the entire series in one sitting.

All of us, have at one point or other, had our hearts broken and have become wary of commitment. The series deals with a variety of topics like body image issues, the millennial flings culture, the uncertainty that comes with love, the drunken phone calls to the ex and much more.