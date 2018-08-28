Amitabh Bachchan to 'welcome' Salman Khan as the host for Kaun Banega Crorepati?

After impressing the audience with 102 Not Out, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back on the small screen to resume his quizmaster duties for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The popular quiz show, which has impressed the audience right from its first season that went on air in the year 2000 has replaced Salman’s Dus Ka Dum, used to air on Sony from Monday to Friday at 9 pm, before the poor TRPs forced the bosses to shift its slot to the weekends.

Amidst all this, while the earlier reports had that the channel was initially planning to get Salman for KBC, Big B, who launched the fresh season of KBC finally shared his views on the same. Let’s see what the star has to say about Salman hosting his popular reality show.

At the press launch of KBC, Amitabh was quizzed about Salman hosting KBC and he replied by saying, “He is most welcome to come and host.”

Well then, whether it’s Big B or the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star, the two have managed to keep the audience glued to their respective reality shows with their inimitable style of hosting. And for once, if we are asked to select one between the two, we are definitely going to go numb!

Coming to Kaun Banega Crorepati, it will go on air from September 3 from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Needless to say, like every year, fans are waiting with bated breath as Amitabh changes the lives of many people.