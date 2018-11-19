Amitabh Bachchan wraps up KBC season 10, pens a heartfelt post

When we talk about the longest running TV reality shows, Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati surely stands amongst at the top. The show has successfully completed 18 long years and has kept viewers hooked till date. As the tenth season of the hit quiz show finally came to an end on Monday, nothing else could get Big B more emotional. The megastar took to Twitter and shared that the season has ended and by now he has shot for almost 900 hours for the show since season one.

T 3000 - KBC Finale done .. end of this season .. its 10 seasons of KBC .. its 18 years of KBC from year 2000 .. its for me 716 episodes of KBC .. its 855 hours over 9 seasons .. additionally about 3-4 hours of work over each episode , & another 4-5 hours of prep on each episode — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2018

Talking about the show, the Thugs Of Hindostan star had earlier told IANS, "I think meeting the contestants and knowing their story is really special. That is how we develop a personal bond with the common people. I feel happy when the participants win a good amount of money because we really want them to win as much money as possible. That really is a rewarding experience."

Season 10 started from September 3, 2018 and had a one crore winner, Binita Jain, from Assam. The last episode of the season will see comedian Kapil Sharma taking the hot seat and we simply cannot wait for the same!

The finale episode will air on November 26.