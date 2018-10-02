Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 10’s first crorepati has a heart wrenching story

The tenth season of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati is being aired on television currently and despite much competition, the show has been grabbing eyeballs. For the first time in the season, a contestant named Binita Jain from Assam has given right answers and has won herself a whopping Rs 1 crore. While we’re all wondering if she will indeed win Rs 7 crore or not, she has a story that will surely bring tears to your eyes.

Kathinaiyon par maat kar, aa rahin hain woh itihaas rachane. Miliye Guwahati ki Binita Jain se, kya ban paayengi woh humari peheli 7 Crore ki vijeta? Dekhiye @SrBachchan ke saath, #KBC, aaj aur kal raat 9 baje. pic.twitter.com/RLClIGfssr — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 1, 2018

In the promo shared by channel on Twitter, we see Binita talking about her life struggles. She revealed that, over 15 years ago, her husband went for a business trip to a neighbouring state and never returned. The family later got to know that he was kidnapped by terrorists. This incident happened in 2003 and the authorities are still to find her husband. After few months, even as they hoped for his return, the family decided to move on and Binita took charge of affairs. She started giving tuitions in her house to take care of her kids.

Host Amitabh Bachchan too was immensely taken aback by her story and stated that she is an inspiration to many. Binita has successfully answered all questions so far and viewers are keeping their fingers crossed for her as she moves on to the jackpot question.