In Com Staff July 14 2019, 4.20 pm July 14 2019, 4.20 pm

Main Bhi Ardhangini will see major developments and we have been at the forefront of updating our readers about the new changes in the storyline and cast. Just a day back, we broke the news of lead actor Avinash Sachdev being replaced in the show. Yes, we even got it confirmed from Avinash where he said that the leap and genre change in the show has lead to this change.

We also wrote about actor Ankit Raaj playing the lead role of Madhav from now on. Well, we have yet another news here to offer our loyal readers. Actor Meer Ali, who is presently seen in Sony TV’s Vighnaharta Ganesh, will also enter the show Main Bhi Ardhangini post its small leap in time.

Yes, you heard it right! Meer will enter as the second male lead in the show and will have supernatural powers. He will be a character full of swag and will have a connect with Chitra (Anjali Oriya).

Also the show Main Bhi Ardhangini will get into the Naagin and Daayan zone with the introduction of the supernatural genre in the show. With Avinash Sachdev replaced and the genre in the show changing, the entry of Palak Purswani will not happen now. Instead, it will be Meer Ali entering the show.

We buzzed Meer but could not get through for comments. We also reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert.