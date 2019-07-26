In Com Staff July 26 2019, 12.44 pm July 26 2019, 12.44 pm

Veteran actor Anita Raj is very happy at the way her powerful Punjab sarpanch character in Colors new show Choti Sarrdaarni is framing up. “Ambitious Kulwant Kaur has suffered a lot. She loves her family but also makes it clear to them that whatever status they enjoy in the pind (village) is because of her. They are not scared of her, but yes, are sure in awe of her persona.” “As an artist, you feel satisfied when you are doing good work and I am getting similar vibes on this show, also starring Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur,” says Anita, who had given hit films like Zara Si Zindagi, Naukar Biwi Ka and Masterji, back in the eighties.

Talking about sexist power dynamics, Anita says, “They are changing even in rural India. Women are striving to get things done, not letting happenstance determine their fate as before.” “Today, it is no longer just a man’s world. Women are breaking the glass ceiling like never before. And several men today even push their women to work, not because they need the money, but it is the done thing.”

How has the industry changed over the past 40 years? “For the better; e.g., Bollywood has global and better technology (better cameras and multiplexes mushrooming up), and yes, much higher money on offer, ensuring more quality output.”

It is often said that back in your day, the industry was more like a family, but today it is more professional, courtesy the entry of corporates? “It is not that we were unprofessional. It’s just that nowadays things happen at a faster pace, for time is money.”

“As for lesser togetherness, that is more due to advance facilities. Back then when I was lead, we did not have vanity vans so all had to eat together. Also, now thanks to mobile phones, which did not exist in my hey days, actors talk more on their phone than to other people on sets, so where is the conversation?” “I still remember that as a newlywed, I would miss talking to my hubby during shoot.”