July 08 2019

Ankit Siwach, of Zee TV fantasy show Manmohini, is taking the current lacklustre ratings in his stride. “At one time, we were touching 1.5/1.6. But since then, we have lost a lot of ground when buying channels was made compulsory. Our numbers went as low as 0.7 during that phase, early this year.”

“But now things are coming back on track and we rate between 0-9-1.1. You also need to factor in that TRPs all over have come down. Further, the fact that we are slot leaders in the 7.30 pm slot, which is not a great rating guzzler for the moment, is reflective of our popularity.”

Looking ahead, Ankit, who has also done shows such as Ishqbaaz and Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, would now want to try his hand at more realistic characters. “Playing a heavy-duty drama like Manmohini does take a toll. You need to psyche yourself out imagining stuff, for there is no chudail. Plus, for a while, I played the women-abuser Rana, which is so not me. So I had to create negative emotions.”

“But all and all I am happy, for a good actor should successfully be able to showcase different emotions.”

“I want to be known for my work. Prior to this, I had done a Laal Ishq episode for LSD production. I impressed the makers so much that they signed me on for Manmohini,” said the actor.

Besides TV, he is also game for web series and films. “I had done a small but important cameo in a web series a while back.”