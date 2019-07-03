Darshana Devi July 03 2019, 12.06 pm July 03 2019, 12.06 pm

Television actor Ankita Lokhande became a household name due to her popular show Pavitra Rishta, which paired her opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She had dated Sushant for a long time and there were even reports of the two getting married. However, things took a different turn later and the two decided to call it quits in 2016. But life goes on! The Manikarnika actor soon found solace in businessman Vicky Jain and the duo put all the speculations of their relationship to rest by publically lip-locking at a wedding in April. A video of the same had set the internet on fire then. Now, it seems that the two are taking their relationship a step ahead as Vicky finally popped the big question and guess what his lady-love answered.

Ankita is on a photo-sharing spree on Instagram these days and has overloaded her IG account with pictures of her and her BF. Among all her posts, there was one in which Vicky is holding her hand as the two cosy-up in the woods. Ankita captioned the photo with an 'I will think about it' leaving her fans wondering if she had said yes! The next picture in the same post sees Vicky adorably planting a kiss on her cheeks.

Another post of the actor comprises of a grey-scale picture of Vicky sitting on his knees while holding Ankita’s hands and the latter just can’t stop blushing!

