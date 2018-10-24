Anu Malik to be replaced by THESE two music composers on Indian Idol 10

Anu Malik has been accused by Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra for sexual harassment and misconduct. The music composer, who was judging the show Indian Idol season 10, won’t be a part of the show anymore. Sony Entertainment Television had issued a statement which said that Anu Malik won’t be a part of the jury panel and they will get biggest names from the industry to judge with Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar. Now, the channel has finally found the replacement of Malik.

According to a report in Indian Express, music composers Salim-Suleiman will be judging the show for one of the upcoming episodes. When Salim was asked if they would be judging the show only for an episode, he replied, “As of now…”

Sony’s statement regarding Anu Malik read, "Anu Mallik is no longer a part of the Indian Idol jury panel. The show will continue its planned schedule and we will invite some of the biggest names in Indian music as guests to join Vishal and Neha to judge the extraordinary talent of Indian Idol season 10.”

Meanwhile, the music composer told the daily, “I have taken a stand. I have issued a statement to the channel that I have decided to take a break from Indian Idol as I am currently unable to focus on my work on the show. The channel has been kind to agree for the same.”